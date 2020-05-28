Air conditioning maintenance and safety tips

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t started using your air conditioner yet chances are you will be very soon.

Summer-like temperatures and higher humidity have moved into western Massachusetts and many of us have already put in our air conditioners but before you start using it, there are some important things you should do.

Bob Parent of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam advises, “You want to make sure the air filter has been cleaned every year in the spring. Put in a new filter either in the front or the back.”

This will allow the air to flow through properly and will allow the air conditioner to operate more efficiently. Also make sure the window and window frame that you put your air conditioner in is secure and is in good condition.

You should also plug your air conditioner into a dedicated outlet and not into a power strip or extension cord to avoid causing a fire.