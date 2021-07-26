Air Quality Alert issued due to smoke from western wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until midnight due to the smoke from the western U.S. and Canadian wildfires.

There’s a good chance we will still see some haze into Tuesday. The air can be unhealthy for a certain group of people. Health experts recommending not to stay outside for a long period of time. The thick haze throughout the Massachusetts sky prompted an air quality alert for our region.

The alert, issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, warns of higher levels of fine particles in the air. Those particles could aggravate breathing for people in sensitive groups, those include:

Heart or lung disease

Asthma

Older adults

Children

People who are outdoors for an extended period of time

Medical experts recommend that these groups of people avoid being outside as much as possible during an air quality alert

“Well stay inside for one, air filters for inside the house are great for filtering out this particular matter and there are special masks that will filter out the particular matter,” said Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.

If you do experience coughing, burning in the chest, nasal congestion, or fatigue it’s recommended to get indoors and then call your doctor.