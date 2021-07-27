Air quality alerts should be considered when planning outdoor workouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for all of Massachusetts Tuesday.

Skylines throughout western Massachusetts were filled with haze early Tuesday morning, at times you could even smell smoke. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says smoke from U.S. and Canadian wildfires continues raise air quality levels to “Moderate” and “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in some areas around western Massachusetts. 22News spoke to people exercising outside in the haze.

“I was thinking about that because I was reading about it and you wonder about the air quality, it’s not great but it’s still a nice morning, I still want to exercise. Smoke coming from everywhere else, I’m glad it’s not here,” said Liz Stahl.

When the DEP declares that levels are “unhealthy,” they say people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities, and follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. One of the things that can help if you do have to go outside with the haze is wearing a mask, it can help prevent you from breathing in some of the smoke particles.

“I was going to go on a run but I decided not to because it was too foggy and I didn’t want it to be an issue,” said Tacia Nazimpaka.

Those in “sensitive groups” include people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.