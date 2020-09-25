Air show in Westfield still goes on

US Air Force Thunderbirds F16 jets perform during an air show at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base, 250 kilometers east of Bucharest Romania, Thursday June 28, 2007. The Kogalniceanu airbase is one of four US bases to be opened in Romania.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s something to look forward to, the post pandemic International Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Thunderbirds is still on for next August at Barnes Air National Guard base in Westfield.

The 104th Air Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is reminding us to circle August 14 and 15 on our calendars for their upcoming air show.

Public Affairs Master Sergeant Lindsey Watson-Kirwin told 22News, the reminder is a confirmation of the show dates announced earlier. But important to mention again that the 2021 summer air show is contingent on the coronavirus pandemic becoming history.

The air shows have always attracted large crowds, more than 50,000 onlookers turned out during the two day, 2017 Barnes air show during August of that year.