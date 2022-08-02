SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who’ve committed to pursuing higher education.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosted a special event Tuesday night for area students who have committed to studying at historically black colleges and universities.

Nine Springfield High School seniors headed to an HBCU were gifted items such as tablets, toiletries, and bedding to assist them on this next chapter of their young lives.

22News spoke with AKA sorority sister, Janet Lopez of Belchertown, about the significance of the event.

“It’s hugely important,” Lopez expressed. “I think students who have never been away from home, those leaving the state all together, there’s a sense of anxiety. And it’s nice to know they not only have support from their family, but support from us as well.”

There are just over 100 colleges in the United States currently identified by the U.S. Department of Education as Historically Black Colleges and Universities.