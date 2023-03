LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Alden Street in Ludlow will be closed on Wednesday due to tree work.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, Alden Street between Center Street and Avelino Way will be closed from 7:15 Wednesday morning until 2:30 Wednesday afternoon due to tree work.

Ludlow Police are urging travelers to seek alternate routes if they are using it as a passthrough, but residents will be allowed through.