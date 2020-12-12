Alert Ambulance employees donate $300 out of pocket for Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Alert Ambulance service has come through again for Toys for Tots.

It’s been years since the Chicopee based ambulance service started collecting toys for the U.S Marine reservists at Westover Air Reserve Base. Their efforts have successfully helped many western Massachusetts children enjoy the holiday.

But this year, because of the pandemic’s restrictions, Alert Ambulance employees donated $300 out of their own pockets to purchase gifts for the children.

“This year a little bit different, because we can’t donate this year but instead would like to donate the money for children need during this year,” Alert Ambulance Supervisor Holly Baird said.

A special thanks from the people at Alert Ambulance to the generosity of those who’ve helped toys for tots over the years, and whose help they’ll count on in the future.