Alert Ambulance of Chicopee donate to 22News Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots Drive continues at 22News, and on Friday, another big donation arrived in style thanks to a caring local organization.

Alert Ambulance of Chicopee has made a bulk donation to our Toys for Tots for nearly a decade now.

Friday night, they arrived with ambulances full of for local children.

Holly Baird, supervisor for Chicopee Alert Ambulance said, “It makes them feel really good I think sometimes with our jobs we see so many things we don’t want to see so it’s a lot of fun to do something that brings a lot of joy to kids.”

Alert holds its own drive at the office leading up the drop-off, encouraging employees to bring in toys or donate to a cash fund for a bulk toy purchase

They say they will be back next year.