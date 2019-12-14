Alert Ambulance of Chicopee donate to 22News Toys for Tots

Breaking News
Four people taken to hospital following crash in Pittsfield
by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots Drive continues at 22News, and on Friday, another big donation arrived in style thanks to a caring local organization. 

Alert Ambulance of Chicopee has made a bulk donation to our Toys for Tots for nearly a decade now.  

Friday night, they arrived with ambulances full of for local children. 

Holly Baird, supervisor for Chicopee Alert Ambulance said, “It makes them feel really good I think sometimes with our jobs we see so many things we don’t want to see so it’s a lot of fun to do something that brings a lot of joy to kids.” 

Alert holds its own drive at the office leading up the drop-off, encouraging employees to bring in toys or donate to a cash fund for a bulk toy purchase 

They say they will be back next year. 

