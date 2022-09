SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund is holding their second annual cookout and motorcycle ride to fight against pancreatic cancer and honor the legacy of Alex Cotton.

Cotton passed away July 11, 2020 after fighting the disease. The special event goes from 1:00p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be music, BBQ, games and raffles, with the first bike out being at 11a.m. at Richard Allen Lodge #30 and kickstands are up at 12:00p.m. meeting and ending in the same place.