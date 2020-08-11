Alex Morse denies violating UMass policy, believes Neal campaign had role in release of allegations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Alex Morse publicly spoke about the allegations made against him for the first time over the radio.

Mayor Alex Morse has yet to get back to us on an interview, but he did one with the radio station WAMC. In the interview, he said he believes the Neal Campaign had something to do with the allegations being released.

“Think this is what happens when you go against power. This would not be happening if I wasn’t a candidate for Congress and I wasn’t on the verge of defeating one of the most powerful Democrats in this country. It is absolutely no accident,” Mayor Morse.

In that interview with WAMC, Mayor Morse also denied violating UMass policy and that he’s happy to participate and cooperate with their investigation. He reiterated how he has never used his position of power as Mayor or a lecturer at UMass for romantic or sexual gain.

Now despite what Morse said, the College Democrats who made allegations denied that sending their letter to Morse had any influence from Neal’s campaign.

22News also asked the campaign about it Tuesday and this was their response, “No. The College Democrats independently came forward, and our campaign commends these courageous students.”

Morse and Neal are set to square off in their debate next Monday.

They’ll meet for a second debate here on 22News, on August 20, at 8 p.m.