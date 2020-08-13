Alex Morse scheduled to speak in news conference

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Alex Morse is expected to speak to reporters at 3:30 Thursday afternoon in a Zoom audio news conference.

According to an email sent to 22News, the news conference call will be on surprise medical billing legislation.

This is the first press event Alex Morse has held since the recent allegations, accusing Morse of “inappropriate behavior” with UMass Amherst college students saying he connected with students on dating apps.

On Wednesday, Sullivan told 22News he is filing an order to allow for the recall of Mayor Morse. On the same day, Morse tweeted that he had the “best fundraising day” of his campaign so far.

A national organization that advocates for LGBTQ leaders in public office are condemning what it calls a homophobic statement by Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan.