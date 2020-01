SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) - The Gandara Center in West Springfield has launched a water and basic necessities drive to help residents in Puerto Rico suffering from the recent earthquakes.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning and killed one person, injured at least nine others, collapsed buildings and have left thousands without power or drinking water. On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude quake also hit the southern part of the island.