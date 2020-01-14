Alfonso Sarno, father of Springfield mayor to be laid to rest Tuesday

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Alfonso Sarno, father of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be laid to rest Tuesday morning after battling prostate cancer.

The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at St. Michaels Cemetery in Springfield.

Calling hours took place at Forastiere Funeral Home Monday in East Longmeadow.

Photos were taken at the Mayor’s 2016 Inaugural Gala. (Courtesy – Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno)

