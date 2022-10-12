HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-of-a-kind job fair focused on diversity and an inclusive workforce Wednesday evening.

MassHire Holyoke hosted it’s first All-Abilities Career Fair with the event focusing on National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Several employers were there with available jobs, resources, and raffles. The purpose of the event is to recognize the value of a workforce inclusive.

“Every business wants the best candidate but not every candidate is often defined by psychical or mental ability. There are many people living with disabilities who are the best qualified candidate and we want to make sure our companies get the best qualified candidate and that includes this population,” said David Gadaire, President of MassHire Holyoke Career Center.

MassHire Holyoke are constantly hosting job fairs across the Pioneer Valley. You can find any upcoming job fairs or potential employment on their website.