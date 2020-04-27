All employees required to wear face masks in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mandatory mask order will go into effect in Chicopee starting Monday.

The city is following both Holyoke and Northampton in requiring masks to be worn inside essential businesses. Holyoke’s order went into effect on Sunday while Northampton acted early, requiring face coverings in mid-April. Easthampton has issued a mask advisory but has not mandated face coverings yet.

In Chicopee, all employees of essential businesses regardless of if they are able to social distance or not must wear a cloth mask. The face coverings must securely cover the nose and mouth.

Both Chicopee and Holyoke’s orders require the employer to provide a clean cloth mask or covering to employees at the beginning of every shift.