SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn on Saturday night.

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night and the jackpot will be $900 million with a cash payout of more than $465 million.

22News spoke with David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop, about why people should get their tickets for Monday night’s drawing, “If you’re not in the game, you don’t have a shot to win. So I would say play Mega Millions, Powerball and Mega Bucks. You gotta come in, you’ve got quick picks, usually people pay quick picks and you see a lot of office pools now. You’ve got people sitting down picking their own numbers.”

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has an estimated $640 million jackpot and $328 cash option.

This is the third time ever that both jackpots have simultaneously been over $600 million.