All fall athletic events at Springfield Public Schools on pause due to COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public Schools officials along with state and local health experts agreed on Thursday to temporarily pause all fall athletic events and practices for two weeks, effective immediately due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The city identified the person infected with the virus as a student athlete and added that the decision to pause all sports events is out of an abundance of caution to help monitor the community spread of the Coronavirus.

The student-athlete with the confirmed COVID-19 case and those who had direct exposure have been contacted directly and instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

All student-athletes and their families have been notified. Officials did not mention the school involved or identify the student with the positive COVID-19 case.

As of Thursday night, the City of Springfield remained in the red zone, meaning it was a high-risk community for spreading the virus. The city said residents should continue to practicing healthy hygiene and COVID-19 safety protocols.