All mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts set to close by August

BOSTON (WWLP) – The time has come for Governor Charlie Baker to start closing the Commonwealth’s seven mass vaccination sites.

Thursday, the governor announced a plan to gradually close the state’s mass vaccination sites. All seven locations have played a key role in vaccine distribution but since their job is almost done it’s time for them to start to close their doors.

So, starting on June 14, the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium will close for good. Followed by the Hynes Convention Center on June 22 and the Reggie Lewis Center on June 27.

The only Mass vaccination site in western Massachusetts which is located at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will close on July 6.

The dates are subject to change but the governor is hoping turn to a more targeted approach to get residents vaccinated.

The state’s COVID Command Center plans to send text and phone messages to residents in disproportionately impacted communities reminding people of the importance of getting a vaccine.