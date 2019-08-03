All Our Kids event held in Springfield to support local foster and adoptive families, children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The third annual Homebrew Showcase for All Our Kids event, that supports foster and adoptive families and children in foster care, was held at Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield Saturday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event will go until 3:00 p.m. and a $15 donation at the door gets you the opportunity to sample beers from 13 local homebrewers, enjoy pizza, and enter to win raffles.

This year’s special raffle prize is an autographed football from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The regional nonprofit’s mission is to strengthen the sense of community among foster and adoptive families in western Massachusetts.

All Our Kids is the beneficiary of the event and raised more than $3,000 in 2018.