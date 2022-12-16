SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it’s not the same story across western Massachusetts.

Anyone further west is getting snow, but in the valley, they are still getting rain, such as in Springfield. The traffic is light in Springfield with the roads being slick with lots of slush accumulating.

Some plows and salt truck sanders are making their way on the roads and are working to keep the roads clear. Even though it’s looking like more of a rain event in the valley, it’s always good to check out road conditions before you head out. A good resource is Mass511.