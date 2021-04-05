All students at Agawam Public Schools return to in-person learning

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools are bringing students at every grade level back into school Monday morning.

Monday morning marks the state’s deadline for elementary school students to return to full-time in-person learning.

The state-approved 69 waivers across the state for schools unable to meet the elementary return deadline. Thirty of those waivers pushed back implementation of full in-person learning for fifth graders, in districts where the fifth grade is part of the middle school. The other 39 allow an incremental approach. Springfield Public Schools are among those and will begin a hybrid return Monday.

Middle Schoolers state-wide are due back by April 28th. Education Commissioner Jeff Riley says he will announce a return date for high schoolers at some point this month. School districts will get at least two weeks’ notice.

Parents are still able to opt to keep their students learning remotely for the rest of the school year.