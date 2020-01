CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A fire station crew at the Chicopee Fire Department was staffed by all women for the first time in history Friday.

Firefighter Kirsten Therrien, Lieutenant Dina Brunetti, and Firefighter Valeri Stein coincidentally were assigned to Station 7.

Engine Crews in Chicopee are typically staffed by three members.

Therrien, who isn’t usually assigned to Station 7, took an overtime shift on Friday and joined the two other women.