WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash took place on the North End Bridge Rotary in West Springfield on Friday.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, at around 10:16 p.m., there was a minor accident on the North End Bridge Rotary. There were no injuries from the accident.

The crash resulted in the arrest of an alleged drunk driver. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.