Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

Alleged Latin Kings leader from Springfield arraigned, held without bail

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Springfield man who authorities say is the leader of the Latin Kings East Coast operations was ordered held without bail after his arraignment in Boston on Wednesday. 

Michael Cecchetelli was arrested last week after a five-year-long federal investigation into gang activity in the state. Cecchetelli was arraigned in Boston federal court today on federal racketeering conspiracy charges. 

He and four other alleged gang members agreed to voluntary detention. 

According to the FBI, Cecchetelli has ties to the Genovese crime family and oversaw the gang’s operations from Massachusetts to Florida.  

Four other alleged Springfield Latin King members were also arrested during last week’s bust. 

