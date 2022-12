SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield’s MGM.

Word was spreading online that a shooting had occurred at the MGM Casino Saturday evening, but after confirmations from the Springfield Police Captain and MGM security, there was no shooting or anything like it at MGM on Christmas Eve.

When 22News crews went to the alleged incident, they saw nothing but gambling and happiness on the casino floor.