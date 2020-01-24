Alleged Springfield drug dealers arrested; drugs, gun stolen in 2018 Ohio robbery seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing multiple drug and gun violation charges after police searched an apartment in the Earl Street section of Springfield on Thursday afternoon.

The Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit along with members of the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force and ATF executed a search warrant at 55 Earl Street around 4 p.m., following their investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine from the location.

According to State Police, 38-year-old Gregory Harris and 44-year-old Burrenton Crowley, both of that address, were arrested and a large amount of cocaine (both crack and powder), numerous baggies of heroin, a semi-automatic gun stolen from a gun store in Ohio in 2018, along with multiple bullets were allegedly seized. Police say the amount of drugs and paraphernalia allegedly found inside the home was consistent with cocaine distribution.

Further investigation of the gun found revealed that it had been stolen during a robbery at a gun store in Lima, Ohio in November 2018. Both Crowley and Harris were taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield and were booked on the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine

Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Possession of a high-capacity firearm in commission of a felony

Unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device

Commission of a firearm violation by a person who committed prior violent or drug crimes

Troopers filed gun charges against both men because the gun was found in Crowley’s room and Harris because the apartment is rented in his name.

Crowley was charged additionally with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, while Harris was charged additionally with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. State Police say the additional charges are based on more drugs allegedly found on the suspects or inside the apartment.

Bail was set at $50,000 each. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday.