AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the grand reopening of Budget Cabinets with a two-day celebration on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

Established in 1998, the locally owned business has locations in Agawam and East Longmeadow, and offers a wide range of products and services including flooring, paint, window treatments, interior design, and property management. The business expanded its offerings last September with the acquisition of Budget Cabinets.

To commemorate this milestone and expansion, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design will host a two-day celebration on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at its Agawam store located at 350 Main Street. Customers will have the opportunity to shop at Allied and the adjacent Budget Cabinets, and they can also indulge in complimentary grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, refreshments, and participate in raffles at the outdoor kitchen starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Mario Tedeschi, the founder and president of Allied Flooring, expressed his enthusiasm for the celebration, stating, “We’re excited to welcome our valued customers to celebrate this milestone anniversary and our recent expansion.” He further announced a raffle where five lucky winners will receive $500 off their total purchase of at least $1,000. Tedeschi emphasized their gratitude towards residential and commercial customers and their commitment to providing exceptional products and services.

The 25th anniversary celebration and grand reopening of Budget Cabinets by Allied Flooring serve as a testament to their continued dedication to serving the community and providing top-notch products and services.

With a diverse range of offerings and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design looks forward to many more successful years of business.