WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts’ fascination with Alpaca Saturday filled The Big E Mallary complex with as many visitors as there were Alpaca on display.

Hundreds of Alpaca farms from all over the country were represented by the animals known for their dignified appearance as well as their fleece.

Carol Karsten brought two of her favorites from her Alpaca farm in New Hampshire. Carol said on behalf of her fuzzy creatures, “A lot is the animals themselves. And we enjoy them and they humm… that’s their way of talking. But also the fleece, and we have to remember the number one thing is the fleece. That’s one of the finest you can get outside of Vicuna.”

The Alpaca show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Big E.