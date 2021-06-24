Alternative option to provide internet to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bridging the digital divide, that’s what State Rep. Bud Williams and the president of Omnipoint Technology want to do for the city of Springfield.

Both of them say the internet has become a necessary tool for people to rely on, especially because of the pandemic.

Archbishop Timothy Paul, the president of Omnipoint, said he wants to give people in under-served communities better internet access, “We see children having laptops and not being able to access the internet. So this is our way of bringing affordable internet to this community.”

Residents can sign up for this opportunity at omnipointtechnology.com.

