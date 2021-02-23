Altitude Trampoline Park coming soon to Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A new attraction will soon be opening up in the Holyoke Mall, pending Phase 3 Step 2 of the state’s re-opening process.

The new Altitude Trampoline Park is waiting to open its doors to the public once Governor Charlie Baker gives the okay for trampoline parks to resume business.

The general manager Victor Rodriguez told 22News the facility has prepared a ‘Certified Cleanliness Program’ to make sure guests feel safe.

“Our sanitation stations throughout the park, we have a lot of sanitation techniques for foam blocks, dodgeballs, everything throughout to make sure everyone has a safe and sanitized experience here at the park,” said Rodriguez.

The attraction is currently in the hiring process as they prepare to open.