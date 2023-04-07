SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special endowment announcement at Springfield College of the Alvin Joseph McKenzie Scholarship.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper for a special endowment announcement at Springfield College on Friday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

The Alvin Joseph McKenzie Scholarship will be making a $25,000 scholarship fund to the school in memory of Alvin Joseph McKenzie, who was a graduate of Springfield College back in 1994.

Mayor Sarno says, “McKenzie was a big believer in education and how it could not only enhance and change lives but also improve our local community. Sadly, we lost Mr. McKenzie to cancer in 2007 but his memory and legacy of love to his family, children, and our students will live on through this scholarship fund benefiting minority students. I know that Mr. McKenzie will be smiling down upon us in heaven as we announce this special endowment fund for minority students at Springfield College. Thank you to the McKenzie family for your continued belief and investment in our Springfield.”

The endowment is taking place at 12:00 p.m. at Springfield College in the Judd Gymnasia on Friday.