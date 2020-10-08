Alvin Rondeau’s Dairy Bar in Palmer celebrates 80 years

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has honored Alvin Rondeau’s Dairy Bar in Palmer on their 80th anniversary.

The popular drive-up on Route 32 is best known for its home made ice cream. Co-owner Michael Rondeau told 22News, “his grandfather started the business back in 1940.”

Rondeau said he’s proudest of the ice cream bars’ longevity and what its meant to generations of customers. He recalls a couple who began dating during Rondeau’s early days, later coming back with their children and grandchildren to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary there.