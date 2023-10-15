HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents across the Pioneer Valley will join the fight to end Alzheimer’ s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday.

About 1,500 people are expected to show up for this Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer`s care, support, and research.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans of all ages have the disease, and about 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2023.

If you are joining the fight against Alzheimer’s, the poignant Promise Garden ceremony for the walk on Sunday, which is a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease, will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 10 a.m. at Holyoke Community College.

Walkers during the ceremony will carry flowers of various colors that represent their personal connection to the disease, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Patrick Barry from Mass Appeal will be emceeing this event.