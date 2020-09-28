Alzheimer’s Association plants Promise Garden at Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the virtual opening ceremony of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday, the association presented the planted Promise Garden at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Each flower planted corresponded with the flowers each participant received for the event. The paper flowers are meant to represent the supporters and their connection with the Alzheimer’s disease.

Orange flowers represent the support of the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. Purple flowers are for participants who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s. Yellow flowers are for participants who support or care for someone living with the disease. And blue flowers represent those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

To support the cause, you can donate and register on the Alzheimer’s Association’s webpage.

The association will be holding a virtual celebration in October to commemorate the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.