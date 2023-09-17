SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A charity tag sale will be held to benefit the Eagles Alzheimers and Neurological Fund on Sunday.

According to Eagles Springfield, this tag sale allows everyone to shop while they are supporting a great cause. This event is happening rain or shine and will offer a variety of items for sale, including grilled food.

All of the proceeds from the tag sale will benefit the Eagles Alzheimers and Neurological Fund.

The tag sale will be held from 10;00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Eagles 148 on St. James Avenue.

The F.O.E. Charity Foundation hosts a variety of funds, and each one is dedicated to a specific cause. They collect donations from nearly 3,000 Aeries and Auxiliaries for the purposes of awarding grants to local and/or international organizations that are dedicated to research and patient care.

The Alzheimer’s Association was founded in 1980 and is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.