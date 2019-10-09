Amazon Distribution Center in Holyoke to begin hiring Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amazon will be holding a hiring event in Holyoke Wednesday as it prepares to open a distribution center in the Ingleside neighborhood this fall.

The hiring event is scheduled on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Holyoke residents interested in applying for a position at the distribution center are encouraged to text WESTMASS to 77088.

Participants will be able to view and receive updates of job opportunities via text message. You can also click here for more information.

“I am encouraged by Amazon’s commitment to hire locally, provide hundreds of living-wage jobs, and strengthen our tax base. The distribution center will continue to help Holyoke grow and diversify our economy while providing job opportunities to residents.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Amazon is expected to hire up to 235 warehouse workers, 168 delivery service personnel and 210 flex drivers for the distribution center.