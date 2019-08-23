Amazon distribution center to bring hundreds of jobs to Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the world’s largest retailers is coming to western Massachusetts.

Amazon’s new distribution center will be located at 161 Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Amazon are working together to make sure the company will be hiring locally. Amazon is expected to bring hundreds of jobs for residents.

Mayor Alex Morse told 22News, “In Holyoke, it’s a good sign of our economic resurgence a company of Amazon’s stature and a national retail company investing in a brick and mortar location in Holyoke. Employing hundreds of people in western Massachusetts. It means a lot to people who need jobs here in the community.”

Amazon will be hiring and training hundreds of local workers to staff this distribution center. Wages start at $15 an hour for both full and part-time employees.

Natalie Alicea of Holyoke said, “It will help out a lot of people because a lot of people, they hesitate when they don’t have diplomas or experience on these things. So it’s really hard for them to find employment so I think it’s going to help them out.”

Current full-time Amazon employees receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

Amazon will have a booth at Celebrate Holyoke this weekend so people can learn more about the company. There will also be a job fair prior to the opening of the distribution center.

The distribution center is scheduled to open this fall.