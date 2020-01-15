AMBER ALERT: ‘Possible abduction’ of 11-year-old girl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man at 1:26 p.m. not long after getting off the school bus at Princeton and Amherst Streets.
She has long brown hair is approximately 4’2″ and weighs 60 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (pictured below). She may have a school-issued laptop with her.
State Police say the investigation suggests a white or Hispanic man was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older dark blue Honda, possibly a civic, with tinted windows, no front plate, distinctive aftermarket rims, and a moon roof. Police believe the car may have been driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic woman.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, she was last seen on Lafayette Street when she was returning home from Hampden Charter School.
Walsh says this is being treated as a possible abduction.
PHOTOS: Amber Alert for Charlotte Moccia
If you have any information please call 911 or Text-A-Tip anonymously by typing “CRIMES” and then SOLVE.
MAP: Princeton Street & Amherst Street Springfield, Mass.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Amber Alert Issued
