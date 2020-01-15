AMBER ALERT: ‘Possible abduction’ of 11-year-old girl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man at 1:26 p.m. not long after getting off the school bus at Princeton and Amherst Streets.

She has long brown hair is approximately 4’2″ and weighs 60 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (pictured below). She may have a school-issued laptop with her.

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

State Police say the investigation suggests a white or Hispanic man was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older dark blue Honda, possibly a civic, with tinted windows, no front plate, distinctive aftermarket rims, and a moon roof. Police believe the car may have been driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic woman.

Investigation suggests black male forced Charlotte into an older dark blue Honda, possibly a Civic w/tinted windows, no front plate & distinctive rims. Car may have been being driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic female. Images are of actual car. If seen call 911. https://t.co/CRc3ee7syu pic.twitter.com/kvsiwcMily — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

We are issing an AMBER ALERT for Charlotte Moccia. Please read the below descriptions of Charlotte, the suspects, and the vehicle involved and call 911 if you think you have seen her or have any information. Thank you. https://t.co/TrNVdQDwzs — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, she was last seen on Lafayette Street when she was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Walsh says this is being treated as a possible abduction.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

If you have any information please call 911 or Text-A-Tip anonymously by typing “CRIMES” and then SOLVE.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Amber Alert Issued

BREAKING: 11 yr old Charlotte Moccia last seen here on Lafayette Street in #Springfield. Police treating as possible abduction. pic.twitter.com/MaHOey6AWk — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) January 15, 2020

UPDATE: State police say 11 yr old Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car at 1:26 pm. She was wearing khaki pants with possibly a white jacket and a dark shirt. CALL 911 if you have any information. #Springfield pic.twitter.com/G1xuE54qaY — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) January 15, 2020

Another UPDATE: State police say a black male was seen forcing Charlotte into this car. May have been driven by a white or Hispanic female. #Springfield #Missing pic.twitter.com/p5uMRpoHGk — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) January 15, 2020

Additional photo of Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/09lWTYgTkh — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) January 15, 2020

Latest News: