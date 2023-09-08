EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An ambulance taking a patient to the hospital was struck by a vehicle that failed to yield or stop.

According to East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams, at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday, an ambulance was entering Porter Road from the St. Marks Church with its emergency lights on, and a patient in the back. A vehicle traveling east then struck the rear corner of the ambulance on Porter Road that failed to stop and yield.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle had plenty of time to see the ambulance and should have been able to stop and avoid the collision. There were no serious injuries reported.