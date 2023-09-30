WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amelia Park Arena will be hosting its second annual “HocktoberFest” in the Amelia Park Garden on Saturday.

This event consists of live music from bands such as The Sam Pursey Trio, cornhole, stein-holding contests, yard games, and local vendors like Tin Bridge Brewery, Wickedly Wild Waffles, and Chrissy G’s Bakery, according to a news release from Amelia Park Arena. At the end of the event, there will be a 90-minute comedy show that will feature Ray Harrington and Rafi Gonzalez.

Hocktoberfest is a fundraiser to prepare the Amelia Park Arena for the upcoming season, as they will be transitioning from the outdoor rink to Amelia’s Garden this year. It is presented by Westfield Bank and will take place from 1-5 p.m., entry is $20 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, at the arena before the event, or at the door.

“It’s been a year now since I’ve taken over as GM, we continue to try and spread the word that we are a non-profit arena and need the community’s support to survive.” “These new events we’ve been doing create an awesome opportunity to support the rink and have a fun time doing it,” said General Manager Billy Fellows.

The garden is a 1.3-acre space that provides a lot of opportunities for different activities. “It was pretty unique to do it on the outdoor rink last year but our garden is going to bring HocktoberFest to a new level,” said Fellows. “We brought in a new garden caretaker and it’s looking amazing out there, looking forward to exposing it to more of our community.”

“We are happy as always to be able to support and work with Amelia Park Arena. We opened our business two years ago and are always looking for ways to give back to the community.” “The first year was a ton of fun, and this year we are coming with loads of HocktoberFest-themed treats, can’t think of a better way to support a non-profit than diving into a pumpkin cheesecake bar!” said Chrissy G’s Bakery Manager Lee Gustafson, who will be one of the local vendors at the event.