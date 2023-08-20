WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local families were able to explore the exhibits at Amelia Park Children’s Museum for free on Sunday.

The community event is a part of the Highland Street Foundation’s August Adventures Calendar that has 31 events and free admission at museums all over Massachusetts. Organizers say these free experiences will show visitors the geographical and cultural diversity of the Massachusetts arts and culture community.

Over the past few days, people were able to go to Samuel Slater Experience in Webster, Children’s Museum at Holyoke and Fruitland’s Museum in Harvard.

Diane Chambers, the Executive Director at Amelia Park Children’s Museum told 22News, “We have a few outdoor activities that we do not normally have, some bubbles, block building and then we have our whole museum for them to explore and we have some great exhibits including our space exhibit, train exhibit, a cow they can milk.”

According to Highland Street Foundation, some organizations are requiring advanced registration so it’s important to check beforehand.

Monday’s adventure will be the Berkshire Museum and Revolutionary Spaces is on Tuesday.