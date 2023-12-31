WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family celebration in Westfield at an event hosted by the Amelia Park Children’s Museum.

The Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield hosted a Noon Year’s Eve celebration. The event allows children to celebrate the holiday that they may be too tired to stay up late for. 22News spoke with the Museum’s executive director about how the celebration allows people of all ages to ring in the new year.

Diane Chambers, the Executive Director of the Amelia Park Children’s Museum told 22News, “I think it gets the community out celebrating it, then the kids can get home and have a nap and in the evening the parents can do their adult thing.”

Those that attended were also able to make New Year’s noisemakers and crowns with the big event being a a ball drop at noon instead of midnight.