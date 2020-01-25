Penguin Plunge kicks off in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 16th Annual Penguin Plunge, an event that raises funds for the Amelia Park Children’s Museum, will kick-off Saturday afternoon in Westfield.

According to Amelia Park Museum’s website, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m, plunge participants will take a dip in Hampton Ponds carrying on the yearly tradition of the museum’s largest fundraiser.

Awards and Prizes:

Penguin Excelsior – 2020 Plunger Raising the Most Money wins $500 Cash!

Individual Best Costume Award

Best Team Costume Award

Click here to register.