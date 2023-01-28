WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amelia Park Children’s Museum is hosting its 19th annual Penguin Plunge on Saturday.

Either a team or an individual can participate in the ice plunge, according to the Amelia Park Children’s Museum. The Penguin Plunge is about participants raising funds for the museum and competing to win prizes while taking a dip in the chilly water of Hampton Ponds State Park.

The participant who raises the most money will receive $500 in cash at the event. There will also be an individual best costume award, the best group costume award, and the 2023 Emperor Penguin award. The 2023 Emperor Penguin award is to be presented to the MASS Department of Conservation and Recreation for their years of hosting the Penguin Plunge.

If you are not going in the water, there will be a campfire, a live ice sculpting demonstration, warm beverages, and hot chili, and you can guess the water temperature and win a prize.

If you are participating in the plunge, there will be heated tents to use before and after the plunging. Children under 18 years old are allowed to participate in the plunge as long as they are accompanied by a guardian. To register, visit their website.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Hampton Ponds State Park on Saturday.