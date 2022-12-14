SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) hand-delivered baskets with holiday treated to the staff and families that are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The baskets were also donated to pediatric patients and care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital, according to a news release sent to 22News from Sullivan and LeShane. The baskets included holiday treats, gifts, and complimentary tickets for Bright Nights at Forest Park.

“This is a special time of year and American Eagle is grateful we’re able to brighten our communities through our holiday light sponsorships and bring smiles to families with loved ones who are working to get healthy or taking care of others this holiday season,” said Howard Brady, the President & CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. “We sincerely thank the teams at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and Baystate Children’s Hospital for their amazing work and wish all of our neighbors in Hampden County a happy and healthy holiday season.”