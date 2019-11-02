American flag display in West Springfield pays tribute to veterans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is right around the corner, but one community in western Massachusetts is already celebrating retired soldiers.

Row upon row of flags were displayed at The West Springfield Town Common Saturday, creating a field of red, white and blue.

Flags that turn the common into a veterans park of heroes.

In honor of Veterans Day, West Springfield Lions Club volunteers set up more than 500 American flags on the town common. Donors are paying tribute to lost loved ones by paying for and dedicating a flag to honor a veteran.

Donations will go toward offering college scholarships to veterans’ children and grandchildren who attend school in Hampden county.

Each flag displayed Saturday had a special tag on it, honoring a veteran as well as the branch and war they served in. When the flag is taken down it’s returned to the sponsor.

“As you walk through it and see the names on the tags you’ll find someone else there and share a story. It’s a really touching thing, just to remind us we can’t take things for granted,” said John Ladue of the West Springfield Lions Club.

“It’s because of those men and women that we can do the things we do and enjoy the things we can,” he continued.

The flags are a sight servicemen of all ages appreciate.

“I’m very grateful for it,” Sgt. David Gavin told 22News. “It’s nice seeing people thank the veterans for what they’ve done and for fighting for our country.”

The flags will be displayed starting Saturday and will remain at the West Springfield Town Common until December 1.