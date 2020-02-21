American flag displays for a neighborhood in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The stars and stripes fly proudly above Mayflower Avenue in Chicopee. An idea advanced by several veterans living there, including a Vietnam veteran.

Last fall Vietnam Veteran Jim Demers and several neighbors who’ve been in the service looked to improve the culdesac which seemed somewhat bare. They pooled their resources, purchased the flagpole and flag, along with a bald eagle fixture atop the flagpole and took steps to have the flagpole lit up at night.

“Everyone has praised it, enjoyed it, some of the neighbors have donated money, so it has really been a great thing for everybody on the street.” Vietnam Veteran Jim Demers

Jim Demer’s neighbors take pride in what’s become the centerpiece of the neighborhood. The Patel family has lived on Mayflower Avenue for just a few short months.

Karen Hoar’s husband Rick is among the veterans who came up with the idea for the neighborhood flag.

“I think it’s amazing, I can’t see it from my home, but I’m now finding myself driving around the culdesac a couple of times a week to look at it.” Karen Hoar, neighbor

What began as the perfect veteran’s project to improve the look of their street has become much more to the families on Mayflower Avenue. Pride in those who serve in the military and pride of country, 24 hours a day on Mayflower Avenue in Chicopee.

