American flag placed on the moon has Springfield connection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the most significant flags in American history has a Springfield connection.

Fran Griffin’s father, Edward “Rex” Hryniewicz, and his friend Ralph Lewis had a company on State Street in Springfield called R&R Screen Engraving.

In the 60s, as Apollo 11 was preparing to put the first man on the moon, Griffin said the company made the silkscreen for the first flag that would be flown there.

“One of the most important things they did was they made the silk screen that was used for printing the first flag that was on the moon,” said Griffin. “It’s a very cool legacy, and it’s very cool to have this part of family history, and part of the city’s history.”

Griffin said the company also helped create the patches worn on several space missions.