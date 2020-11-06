American flags placed on hundreds of veterans’ graves in Springfield

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day is next week, and several organizations across western Massachusetts are already working to recognize our nation’s heroes.

Hundreds of people spent the afternoon placing American flags on the graves of veterans buried at cemeteries all throughout Springfield.

The Deputy Director for the city’s Department of Veterans Services told 22News, this was only possible due to the help of student volunteers.

“We reached out to a few schools in the area, we sent out a press release, and we had an outpour, outpour of support, so today I think there are 350 students from Pope Francis that came out, they did a phenomenal job, and even today there are still people calling up to volunteer,” said Joseph Decaro.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11.