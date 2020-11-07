American flags to be placed at Veterans’ graves Saturday in Springfield cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers will be placing American flags on veterans’ graves Saturday morning at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Springfield.

Veterans Day is November 11th and community members are hoping to place flags on veteran’s graves across Springfield to honor them.

Former Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney has organized the event, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Delaney’s father and grandfather, both veterans, are interred at the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Former Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Springfield native, Bernard McCluskey is scheduled to participate.

The Cemetery is located on Berkshire Avenue in Indian Orchard in Springfield.

Volunteers on Friday placed American flags at several cemeteries where veterans have been buried.

